  • 'Star Wars' ‘Solo' trailer debuts

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    We know the story about how the plans to the Death Star got to the rebels. We know the history of the Skywalker family. Now, we’re learning the background about the rogue pilot, scoundel-turned hero, Han Solo.

    The first full trailer for the upcoming movie, “Solo, A Star Wars Story,” premiered Monday morning after a teaser was released during Super Bowl LII.

    >> Read more trending news 

    In the clips we see the first glimpses of the Millenium Falcon, a young Solo, played by Alden Ehrenrich, and a young Lando Calrissian, played by Donald Glover. You also see Woody Harrelson as Tobias Beckett and Emilia Clarke as Qi’Ra. You may also notice a quick glimpse of someone who looks like “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” Maz Katana.

     

    Super Bowl LII teaser trailer:

     

    “Solo, A Star Wars Story” comes out on May 25.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up: