Stephen Hawking turns 76; How has he survived ALS for more than 50 years?

0

Acclaimed physicist Stephen Hawking turned 76 Monday, beating the odds and outliving most people diagnosed with ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease, by decades.

>> Read more trending news

Hawking was diagnosed with progressive and degenerative motor neurone disease in 1963 when he was 21 years old, according to Hawking.org, and given just two years to live by doctors.

He’s defied those odds by more than 50 years, but it’s not exactly clear why Hawking has survived almost a full lifetime, when most patients diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) live no more than roughly three years after diagnosis, according to the ALS Association.

It could have something to do with the age he was diagnosed. Most people develop the illness, which impairs the function of nerves and muscles, between 55 and 75, the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Strokes (NINDS) reports. Those diagnosed with the disease at a younger age tend to live longer, according to ALS studies.

Genetics may also play a role in Hawking’s lengthy survival, Live Science reported.

There is no cure for ALS, but there are several FDA-approved drugs that can extend life expectancy by about six months, according to Live Science, which doesn’t explain Hawking’s long survival with the disease.

While the illness may have forced Hawking into a wheelchair and left him voiceless with his only means of communication through a computer, it never slowed down his intellect or genius and, if anything, seemed to accelerate his scientific drive and ambition. He spent 30 years as a professor at Cambridge, and, in addition to his scientific accomplishments, he’s also a prolific writer and penned one of the most iconic books of the 20th century “A Brief History of Time.”

How the universe works – on Stephen Hawking's birthday, his theory of everything, animated in 150 seconds https://t.co/g9nU4PhTMG https://t.co/f3aVnlPFi5 brainpicker — thehappinesstime (@thehappinesstm) January 8, 2018

Happy 76th Birthday to one of the most inspiring scientists in the world - Professor Stephen Hawking! It was a great privilege to see such a legend speaking about his life in physics last year (here is a short video I took then of the Professor talking about his PhD allocation). pic.twitter.com/Ze2xUfLGyB — Maria Sharif (@MariaSharif_) January 8, 2018

"If you feel you are in a black hole, don't give up. There's a way out."



Happy birthday to theoretical physicist #StephenHawking, who turns 76 today!



Has Stephen Hawking's work on black holes changed the way you think about the universe? Let us know! pic.twitter.com/AlzyjjvcqQ — TRIUMF (@TRIUMFLab) January 8, 2018

Stephen Hawking has continued to beat the odds on his 76th birthday https://t.co/tIKPtPOsf6 pic.twitter.com/KRdON3RwD3 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) January 8, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.