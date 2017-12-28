Student surprises mom, aunt with Morehouse acceptance for Christmas

0

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - One high school student had an exciting and unconventional Christmas gift for his family this year, and the video of the big reveal has gone viral.

Earlier this week, Barrington Lincoln of St. Louis handed his mom and aunt a couple of Morehouse College t-shirts. They screamed with glee, blowing the senior kisses without realizing he had more to share.

“You know what that means, right? I got in," said Lincoln, who’d been keeping the secret for 10 days.

The shouts grew even louder as his relatives burst into tears. "You've been holding out on us," his aunt said.

He uploaded the recording to Twitter, and it has garnered a ton of attention. Since he posted it on Monday, it’s been retweeted more 500 times and liked by over 3,500 people.

I surprised my mom and my aunt with my acceptance to Morehouse for Christmas! #morehouse22 and don’t mind my voice, I’m a little sick pic.twitter.com/oz6Wn84Hnk — Barrington Lincoln (@MVO_323) December 26, 2017

“It’s mind-blowing — when I woke up, my phone was blowing up!” he told CBS New York. “But overall, I’m glad that it was able to bring a smile on to thousands of faces and I’m so happy that the world gets to share such an exciting moment with my family and I.”

Not only did poeple on social media congratulate him, but so did his new school. Morehouse responded in a tweet and shared the video on its Facebook page with the caption “Welcome Morehouse Class of 2022!”

Welcome to the Morehouse Class of 2022! #MakeItYourHouse — Morehouse College (@Morehouse) December 26, 2017

The Atlanta-based historically black college was his first choice, and he calls it “paradise” for young black men.

“They not only produce some of the most well-educated African American men,” he said, “but they shape individuals to change the world.”

