Study: One-third of Americans can't eat without their smartphones

It’s a scenario that might have made Miss Manners faint. Table settings for dinner in the United States traditionally consist of forks, spoons, knives, napkins and glasses. Now add smartphones to the place-settings.
A study by Nutrisystem shows that nearly one in three Americans surveyed said they must have their smartphone handy when they sit down to eat, CBS Miami reported.
Two thousand people were surveyed, and 29 percent said they used their phones during meals, Nutrisystem said. For people ages 18 to 25, 35 percent said it was necessary to have their phone nearby as they ate.
Seventy-two percent of those surveyed said they watched television while eating, adding that it was better than conversation with friends and family, CBS Miami reported.
