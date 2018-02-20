Substitute teacher fired after video surfaces showing him slamming student

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. - A substitute teacher at Western Guilford Middle School, in Guilford County, North Carolina, was fired after a video surfaced of him body-slamming a student.
The student, Jose Escudero, told WGHP that the altercation started because of a box of chocolates on Valentine’s Day.
Jose said the teacher took the box, throwing it into a sink, WGHP reported.
The 12-year-old said he waited until end of class to ask for the chocolate to be returned.
Jose said he put them in his bag and the substitute teacher tried to grab the candy, WGHP reported.
Jose said the teacher then grabbed him and held him against the wall before throwing him over his shoulder to the ground.
The student said he had bruises on his elbow, shoulder and back.
Jose’s mother shared the video of Jose falling to the floor on Facebook saying she wants justice.
Guilford County Schools spokeswoman Tina Firesheets told WGHP that the teacher is no longer a district employee.
The Escuderos told WGHP that they’re looking into legal action against both the school and teacher, whose name has not been released.
WSOCTV.COM contributed to this report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
