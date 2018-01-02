  • Suite deal? Someone's selling a national title game ticket for $94K

    By: Jennifer Brett, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    A thrilling, historic double-overtime victory against Oklahoma has the University of Georgia headed to meet Alabama for the national title Monday at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

    Someone’s betting that a diehard fan is willing to pay $94,000 to be there.

    Stubhub, the site where people can resell event tickets, has many tickets for sale – but the “cheap seats” start just under $2,100

    One eye-popping offering, though, is approaching six figures. A little research finds we’re actually talking about a suite (although it’s officially listed as “one ticket”), but still. That’s a pricey night out. 

    Bargain hunters, on the other hand, can try Vivid Seats, where tickets start at a mere $1,854.

