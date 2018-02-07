More than a dozen years after the fact, a photographer has come forward with a photo that might have derailed Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential bid.
Askia Muhammad, who works for the Nation of Islam’s newspaper, the Final Call, has published a book in recent days that features the image: a “grip and grin” frame of a smiling Obama standing shoulder to shoulder with Louis Farrakhan.
Muhammad said the image was shot at a Congressional Black Caucus function in 2005 and says someone from the caucus called him and asked him to suppress the photo.
Suppressed photo of Obama, Farrakhan might have derailed 2008 campaign https://t.co/2ovX26vJ5B pic.twitter.com/r4aiOelvn2— AJC (@ajc) February 7, 2018
That could not be verified independently, but there is general agreement that, given the antipathy for Farrakhan among many Obama supporters, the photo could have spelled serious trouble for the Obama campaign.
Read the full story on MyAJC.com
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}