‘Survivor' winner Jenna Morasca revived with Narcan, accused of DUI

WASHINGTON, Pa. - Former “Survivor” winner Jenna Morasca is facing charges of DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia after she was found passed out in her car while stopped at a stop sign.
Morasca shot to fame and fortune in 2003, when she won $1 million on “Survivor: The Amazon.”
On Jan. 25, police received a 911 call from a driver who witnessed someone passed out in a vehicle at a stop sign in Washington, Pennsylvania.
According to a South Strabane Township police report, Morasca was unconscious and the vehicle was still running.The license plate on the back of the car said "the Amazon." Police caught a woman in the passenger's seat placing a Ziploc bag with syringes in her purse.
Paramedics arrived and administered Narcan. Medical personnel said Morasca was fighting and trying to bite them. She continued to be combative in the ambulance where she bit a police officer on her arm, according to the report.
In addition to winning the $1 million grand prize on “Survivor,” Morasca has also appeared on reality shows like Food Network’s “Dinner: Impossible,” “Celebrity Apprentice,” “Fear Factor” and VH1’s "”Paranormal Project.” Morasca was also a professional wrestler for Total Nonstop Action Wrestling and most recently was on “The Amazing Race.”
Morasca was taken to a Washington, Pennsylvania, hospital and was later flown by medical helicopter to a Pittsburgh hospital. She is expected to receive her charges by mail.
