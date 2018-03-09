  • Susan Sarandon says Paul Newman once gave her part of his salary to ensure equal pay

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Academy Award-winning actress Susan Sarandon said in an interview that actor Paul Newman once gave up part of his salary on a film they starred in to ensure that she would get the same pay as her male co-stars.

    >> Read more trending news

    Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sarandon said she found out that her two male co-stars were being paid the same amount -- and it was more than she was being paid.

    Sarandon, who won an Oscar for best actress in 1996 for the movie “Dead Man Walking,” said that Newman “stepped forward and said, ‘Well, I’ll give you part of mine,’” the BBC reported.

    “He was a gem,” Sarandon told BBC Radio 5 Live.

    While Sarandon did not mention the movie by name, it is likely that is was the 1998 film “Twilight,” which also starred Gene Hackman, the Hollywood Reporter reported.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Susan Sarandon says Paul Newman once gave her part of his salary to…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Alabama QB Jalen Hurts pays off bet, wears Auburn jersey

  • Headline Goes Here

    Waffle House employee in Texas helps elderly man cut up his food

  • Headline Goes Here

    'Star Wars' icon Mark Hamill awarded Hollywood Walk of Fame star

  • Headline Goes Here

    Babies who look like their dads are healthier, study says