Suspected poacher mauled, eaten by pack of lions in South Africa

A man suspected of being a poacher was mauled to death in South Africa by a pack of lions, and his remains were almost completely eaten, according to several reports.
Police found a rifle and ammunition next to the body, which was found at the Ingwelala Private Nature Reserve, just outside Kruger National Park on Friday, Eyewitness News reported.
“It seems the victim was poaching in the game park when he was attacked and killed by lions,” police spokesman Moatshe Ngoepe said. “They ate his body, nearly all of it, and just left his head and some remains.”
Police are trying to establish the victim's identity.
"The process of identifying the deceased has already commenced and it might be made possible by the fact that his head is among the remains that were found at the scene,” Ngoepe told Sowetan Live.
