  • Taco Bell rings in new year with new fries

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Yo quiero Taco Bell fries!

    The purveyor of late-night binges, Taco Bell, has announced it is adding a fast-food staple with a Taco Bell twist to its menu.

    The company will be rolling out Nacho Fries on Jan. 25.

    An order will cost only $1 and will come with Mexican seasoning sprinkled on the fries and a side of nacho cheese to dip into.

    For a few more bucks, fry aficionados can have them Supreme or Bell Grande, both with additional toppings.

    The Nacho Fries will also be available in a $5 box with a Doritos Loco Taco, a Cheesy Gordita Crunch and medium drink.

    Taco Bell plans to add 20 $1 menu items in 2018. 

    The Nacho Fries were tested in West Virginia and Bakersfield, California last year. 

