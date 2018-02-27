Teen accused of knocking father out after being asked to stop texting at dinner

YARMOUTH, Mass. - A teenage boy is facing a felony assault charge after an argument with his father over texting during a family dinner, authorities said.
Officers arrested the teenager Saturday at the Montebello Restaurant in Kings Circuit in Yarmouthport.
Police said the teen and his family were having dinner at the restaurant and that the father asked his son several times to stop texting during dinner. This led to an argument, and the father and son went outside, authorities said.
The argument continued and police said the teenager punched his father in the face, knocking him unconscious. The father ended up falling to the ground and hit his head, suffering a severe head injury, authorities said.
Fire and Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived at the scene to help treat the father. The father was taken to Cape Cod Hospital and is expected to survive, police said.
Authorities later arrested the teenager, who was charged with felony assault and battery on a person over 60 with a serious injury.
After posting the $40 bail fee, police released the teen to his mom. He is expected in Barnstable Juvenile District Court on Tuesday.
