Teen hit by bus during Washington D.C. field trip dies

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A North Carolina teen visiting the nation’s capitol on a middle school field trip died Thursday after he was hit by a bus March 9, according to officials.
Hunter Brown, 14, of Wilkesboro, North Carolina, was struck and trapped under a tour bus at around 6:50 p.m. near the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial, according to the Wilkes Journal-Patriot.
Responders were able to jack up the bus and free Brown after about 10 minutes, according to WFMY. He was taken to Children’s National Medical Center where he was in critical condition.
Brown was visiting Washington, D.C., on an eighth-grade field trip with other students from Central Wilkes Middle School, according to WFMY.
The incident is being investigated by the U.S. Park Police Traffic Safety Unit and Criminal Investigations
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}