Teen kills parents, sister on New Year's Eve, officials say

LONG BRANCH, N.J. - A 16-year-old armed with a semiautomatic rifle fatally shot his parents, sister and a family friend inside the family’s home New Year’s Eve.
The teen, who has not been identified, was arrested and charged with four counts of murder, according to CBS News.
The victims were identified as Steven Kologi, 44, Linda Kologi, 42, Brittany Kologi, 18, and Mary Schultz, 70, according to the Monmouth County prosecutor. A possible motive was not been disclosed.
Four are dead after a shooting right before the New Year in Long Branch. https://t.co/xqpBlab4cX @LongBranchPD— Monmouth Prosecutor (@MonCoProsecutor) January 1, 2018
Police responded to a call of shots fired around 11:43 p.m. Sunday. The shooter’s brother and grandfather were also home at the time but were able to escape without injury, investigators said. The Century Arms rifle was legally registered to a resident of the house.
UPDATE: Video of the Long Branch shooting scene. pic.twitter.com/TVJDTn7Da7— The Lakewood Scoop (@LakewoodScoop) January 1, 2018
“It’s a terribly tragic incident,” Monmouth County Prosecutor Chris Gramiccioni said.
