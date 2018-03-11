Texas drill team's Chick-Fil-A cow dance goes viral

A Texas high school drill team brought the “moooves” to the Dallas Grand Finale dance competition Saturday with its hilariously entertaining cow number, complete with costumes and creativity.
The Hallsville High School Bobcat Belles dressed as Chick-Fil-A cows and danced to a mash-up of songs including “Proud to be a Cow” from Sesame Street and “Milkshake” by Kelis.
The group had the entire gymnasium laughing, said Shelbi Nicole Crawford, who shared a video of the routine on Facebook.
Since its posting, the video has garnered more than 12 million views on Facebook alone.
"This dance is more of a chance for them to let loose and have fun," Hallsville dance team instructor Kathryn Calaway told KLTV. In the past, Calaway said, such “novelty dances” have featured dancers dressed up as dinosaurs and grannies.
The Belles’ dance was the highest scoring novelty dance that day at the contest.
The team also won grand champion in the super division for both team and officer dances, plus a sweep in each category entered.
Calaway told KLTV the girls deserve all the attention they’re getting.
"They're here before everyone else," she said about their work ethic. “I feel honored to work with them."
The Belles are headed to Galveston, Texas, later this month to compete in the Showtime International competition.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}