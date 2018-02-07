Texas middle school student takes wheel of bus after driver has medical emergency

Two La Grange students saved the life of a bus driver Thursday as one took the wheel of the school bus after the driver started having a medical emergency and the other called for help.
The school bus driver started driving erratically as he suffered the "medical emergency" around 5 p.m., according to KVUE. Karson Vega, a seventh-grader at La Grange Middle School, and Kyler Buzek, a sophomore at La Grange High School, sprung into action.
La Grange ISD Superintendent Bill Wagner told KVUE that Vega took the wheel of the bus, safely maneuvering it, while Buzek called the authorities.
“He (the bus driver) was swerving and almost hit cars and stuff, and he almost went off a big ol’ hill, and so I jerked the wheel over and stopped the bus," Vega told KVUE in an interview. "I didn’t want to die.”
Five students who were also on the bus were uninjured.
