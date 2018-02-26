0 The 2018 Oscars: What time, what channel, who is nominated, live stream

The 2018 Oscars ceremony is set for Sunday with “The Shape of Water” leading the field with 13 nominations.

This year, as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences celebrates 90 years of presenting awards, officials say they have taken extra precautions to avoid a repeat of last year’s drama when the wrong movie was announced as the winner of the best picture award.

>> Read more trending news

“The Shape of Water,” along with “Dunkirk,” which has eight nominations, and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” with seven nods, are among a field of nine that are up for the best picture award.

Daniel Day-Lewis, who starred in “Phantom Thread,” and Daniel Kaluuya who starred in “Get Out,” are among the favorites for best actor.

Oscars 2018: What are the top searched-for Oscar-winning movies of all time?

Sally Hawkins in “The Shape of Water,” and Frances McDormand who starred in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” are considered favorites for best actress.

So grab the popcorn, get your spot on the couch and watch to see how your favorite movie does.

Here’s what you need to know about the 2018 Oscars.

What time is the ceremony: The red carpet walk begins at 5 p.m. ET. The ceremony begins at 8 p.m. ET

What channel is it on: ABC is broadcasting the show.

Can you watch online: You can watch the livestream on ABC Go and the ABC app. You can also stream the Oscars through YouTube TV, Sling TV, DirecTV and Playstation Vue.

Who's hosting: Jimmy Kimmel is hosting for the second year in a row.

Where is the ceremony taking place: The Oscars are being held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Who is presenting at the Oscars?

Here is a partial list of those presenting Oscars:

Mahershala Ali

Chadwick Boseman

Viola Davis

Laura Dern

Jennifer Garner

Greta Gerwig

Tiffany Haddish

Armie Hammer

Tom Holland

Kumail Nanjiana

Margot Robbie

Gina Rodriguez

Emma Stone

Daniela Vega

Zendaya

Who is nominated for an Oscar this year: Here’s a list of some of the nominees for the 90th Academy Awards.

Best Picture

“Call Me by Your Name”

“Darkest Hour”

“Dunkirk”

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“Phantom Thread”

“The Post”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Animated Feature Film

“The Boss Baby”

“The Breadwinner”

“Coco”

“Ferdinand”

“Loving Vincent”

Best Foreign Language Film

“A Fantastic Woman” (Chile)

“The Insult” (Lebanon)

“Loveless” (Russia)

“On Body and Soul” (Hungary)

“The Square” (Sweden)

Best Directing

Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”

Jordan Peele, “Get Out”

Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Phantom Thread”

Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Meryl Streep, “The Post”

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Woody Harrelson, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Lesley Manville, “Phantom Thread”

Laurie Metcalfe, “Lady Bird”

Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”

Best Adapted Screenplay

James Ivory, “Call Me by Your Name”

Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, “The Disaster Artist”

Scott Frank, Michael Green and James Mangold, “Logan”

Aaron Sorkin, “Molly's Game”

Dee Rees and Virgil Williams, “Mudbound”

Best Original Screenplay

Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani, “The Big Sick”

Jordan Peele, “Get Out”

Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”

Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor, “The Shape of Water”

Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best Original Song

"Mighty River," Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq and Taura Stinson, “Mudbound”

"Mystery of Love," Sufjan Stevens, “Call Me by Your Name”

"Remember Me," Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, “Coco”

"Stand Up for Something," Lonnrie R. Lynn and Diane Warren, “Marshall”

"This Is Me," Justin Paul and Benj Pasek, “The Greatest Showman”

Click here for the full list of nominees.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.