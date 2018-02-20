Thief uses oxygen tank to blow up ATM, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Courtney Brimanson and her husband were sound asleep when they heard an explosion miles away from their Mableton home.
“It just woke me up, out of a dead sleep,” she told WSB-TV, “and I was trying to figure out what had happened.”
That explosion was a thief using an oxygen tank to blow up an ATM on Veterans Memorial Parkway, Cobb County police said.
Cobb fire officials said a suspect is in custody, but the name has not been released, WSB reported.
Police do not know how much money was stolen from the machine, which hasn’t been replaced.
Officials are still investigating what the thief used with the oxygen tank to make the ATM explode.
>> Related: Police: Teen girl staged robbery, set up friend to be victim
“I was really thankful everybody was OK,” Brimanson said. “I was worried somebody got hurt.”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}