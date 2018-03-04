Thousands sign petition calling for national holiday for Rev. Billy Graham

Thousands of people have signed an online petition calling for a national holiday in honor of the late Rev. Billy Graham.
The Change.org petition, started six days ago by user Kyle Siler, had more than 45,000 signatures as of Sunday afternoon and is addressed to President Donald Trump, as well as North Carolina Sens. Thom Tillis, Richard Burr and Jerry Tillman.
In the petition’s description, Graham’s lasting impact on people all over the world is highlighted:
"Lets get a National Holiday for Billy Graham!! Mr. Graham preached the Gospel to more people in live audiences than anyone else in history—nearly 215 million people in more than 185 countries and territories—through various meetings, including Mission World and Global Mission. Hundreds of millions more have been reached through television, video, film, and webcasts. Mr. Graham’s counsel was sought by presidents, and his appeal in both the secular and religious arenas is evidenced by the wide range of groups that have honored him, including numerous honorary doctorates from many institutions in the U.S. and abroad. Help us with our cause of setting a national holiday to remember this great man."
Graham was laid to rest Friday next to his beloved wife, Ruth, at the library that bears his name in west Charlotte. Thousands came to pay their final respects, including President Donald Trump and other dignitaries from around the world.
