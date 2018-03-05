  • Tiffany Haddish honors late father wearing Eritrean dress on Oscars red carpet

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Tiffany Haddish made a bold statement about her heritage on the Oscars red carpet Sunday night in Los Angeles.

    The comedian and break out star of “Girls Trip” told E! News she was wearing an authentic Eritrean princess dress in honor of her father, who is from the east African country.

    “My father is from Eritrea,” Haddish told ABC on the red carpet. “He passed away last year, and he said  one day I would end up here, and if I ever end up at the Oscars, to honor my people, so I’m honoring my fellow Eritreans.” 

    Haddish is a presenter at the 90th Annual Academy Awards, which air Sunday at 8 p.m. on ABC.

