Tina Turner and Queen among honorees for Lifetime Achievement Grammys

Tina Turner and Queen are among the musicians being honored with a lifetime achievement award from the Grammys this year.
The Recording Academy said the rock legends join Wrecking Crew studio band founder and lead drummer Hal Blaine, singers Neil Diamond and Emmylou Harris, the late Father of Rhythm and Blues and the Grandfather of Rock and Roll Louis Jordan and funk band the Meters in receiving Special Merit Awards.
The Lifetime Achievement Award is presented by vote of the Recording Academy’s National Trustees. According to the Grammy website, those honored have “made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance to the field of recording.”
“This year’s Special Merit Awards recipients are a prestigious group of diverse and influential creators who have crafted or contributed to some of the most distinctive recordings in music history,” Neil Portnow, president and CEO of the Recording Academy said in a statement. “These exceptionally inspiring figures are being honored as legendary performers, creative architects and technical visionaries. Their outstanding accomplishments and passion for their craft have created a timeless legacy.”
There will be a special award ceremony celebrating the Special Merit Awards honorees this summer.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}