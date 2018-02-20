Toni Braxton confirms engagement to Birdman

After months of speculation, Toni Braxton has confirmed she is engaged to rapper Birdman.
In a trailer for the singer’s upcoming season of “Braxton Family Values,” Braxton tells her sisters, “I have an announcement to make: I’m engaged!”
The reality TV show looks at Braxton’s life with her sisters, Trina, Towanda, Tamar and their mother, Evelyn.
E! News reported that Birdman and Braxton met in 2002 and were reported as an item in May 2016. They made their public debut as a couple in June of that year at the BET Awards.
On Wednesday, Birdman, born Bryan Williams, told Wendy Williams he was not married to Braxton "yet."
“That's my girl, my friend, my family,” Birdman told Williams. “That’s my love, my soldier, my life… she's my life. I love her to death.”
This is the second marriage for Braxton, who was married to Keri Lewis from 2001-2013. She has two sons from that marriage: Denim Cole Braxton-Lewis, 16, and Diezel Ky Braxton-Lewis, 14. Birdman has two adult children, Bryan Williams Jr. and Bria Williams, from a previous relationship.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}