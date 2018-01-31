1 killed when train carrying GOP lawmakers strikes garbage truck

CROZET, V.A. - At least one person was killed after a train carrying Republican lawmakers to a GOP retreat in West Virginia collided with a garbage truck Wednesday near Crozet, Virginia, lawmakers and officials said.
The train carrying GOP members to our retreat had a collision, but Rebecca and I are both okay. Security and doctors on board are helping secure the scene and treat injuries.— Rep. Bradley Byrne (@RepByrne) January 31, 2018
