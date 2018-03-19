0 Tripp Halstead memorial: Mourners pay tribute to boy seriously injured by tree limb in 2012

JEFFERSON, Ga. - Hundreds turned out Sunday afternoon and evening in Jefferson, Georgia, to remember 7-year-old Tripp Halstead, the North Georgia boy whose fight to recover from a traumatic brain injury more than five years ago was followed by millions around the globe.

Tripp died Thursday after a being rushed to the hospital. In 2012, a tree branch struck then-2-year-old Tripp in the head at his Winder day care, and he spent weeks in a coma and 10 months in the hospital.

In a late Saturday post on Facebook, Tripp’s mother Stacy Halstead wrote that she remained in shock about her son’s death.

“Thank you for all your prayers and support and I think the world of all of you,” she wrote. “I know [you’re] hurting too. Tripp knew how much he was loved and how many people followed his story. Love you all.”

Day 2 without my sweet baby. Today was a lot like yesterday. Im still in shock and on meds and refusing to break down... Posted by Tripp Halstead Updates on Saturday, March 17, 2018

Delisa Hill of Jefferson was among those who followed Tripp’s journey on Facebook. She only met Tripp once, but she said Tripp inspired people far beyond Jefferson.

“The whole city just bonded to them really quick,” said Hill, whose grandchildren attended school with Tripp. “It’s a small community and it’s hit this community really hard.”

A visitation for family and friends began at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Jefferson Civic Center, and a half-hour memorial service started at 7 p.m. The family has asked that donations be made in Tripp’s name to the charity of the donor’s choice.

>> Read more trending news

To share your condolences on the online guestbook and to read more of our coverage on Tripp Halstead, visit on-ajc.com/Trippfarewell.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.