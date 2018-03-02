  • Wind causes truck to topple over on bridge in New England

    By: Boston25News.com

    NEWPORT, R.I. - The Pell Bridge in Newport, Rhode Island, is back open to some vehicles Friday afternoon after it was closed due to a crash during Friday's storm.

    Police posted about the crash on social media, saying all lanes were closed while police cleared the site after a truck toppled over.

    Friday afternoon, officials said no high-profile vehicles or trucks are allowed on the bridge due to the weather - but all lanes are back open.

