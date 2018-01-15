Trump: 'I'm the least racist person you will ever interview'

President Donald Trump answered several questions while entering Trump International Golf Course with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy Sunday evening, telling reporters that he is not racist and he is working on a DACA deal.
Trump claimed to reporters he didn’t make the offensive remark at the Oval Office meeting last week.
“No. I’m not a racist. I’m the least racist person you will ever interview,” he said.
He also said he was trying to get a DACA deal done, but Democrats were not helping. “A lot of things to talk about. We’re going to talk DACA,” he said.
When asked if he could make a deal, he said, “Honestly, I don’t think the Democrats want to make a deal... there are a lot of sticking points.”
The president was dining Sunday night with Rep. McCarthy at his golf club in West Palm Beach, according to news sources. McCarthy attended a meeting last week in which the president reportedly referred to Haiti and African countries as “shitholes.”
