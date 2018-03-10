  • Turkey crashes through car's windshield, injuring driver

    By: Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    DECATUR, Ill. - A driver in Illinois received an unexpected passenger on their Saturday morning commute.

    Officials with the Harristown Fire Protection District posted photos on its Facebook page showing a turkey that slammed into the windshield of a car. The turkey crashed through the driver's side windshield, leaving a large hole, officials said. When rescue workers arrived, they found the driver outside of the vehicle, covered in glass. The driver was treated for multiple facial cuts, officials said.

    Fire officials said that the turkey, a 25-pound male, was found on the passenger floorboard. The bird did not survive the accident.

Trending - Most Read Stories

    Turkey crashes through car's windshield, injuring driver

    'Black Panther' joining billion-dollar club

    Rita's Italian Ice offering free treats on first day of spring

    Man fears for life, accuses wife of poisoning him with antifreeze

    Dairy Queen's ‘Free Cone Day' promotion returns for first day of spring