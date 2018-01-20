TV film crew arrested for allegedly trying to bring fake explosive to airport

NEWARK, N.J. - Television film crew members were arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport on Thursday for allegedly trying to pass a piece of luggage containing “all the makings of an improvised explosive device,” ABC News reported.
The film crew members, who claimed to be working the CNBC show “Staten Island Hustle,” were detained by Transportation Security Administration officials. TSA officials said the crew tried to smuggle a roller bag that contained wires, a motor and PVC pipe through a checkpoint, ABC News reported.
One crew member was filming the incident, which allegedly was to test whether TSA officials would discover the concealed device. A third man involved in the filming told police the crew was testing “vacuum compression luggage,” ABC News reported.
In a statement, Endemol Shine North America, one of the producers of “Staten Island Hustle,” said there had been “a misunderstanding.”
Endemol Shine North America said in a statement. "The team was producing an episode about a new product, vacuum compression luggage, which allows travelers more room for clothing and has no other intended use,” Endemol Shine North America said. “Unfortunately, there appears to have been a misunderstanding, and we regret any inconvenience to TSA and other authorities on the ground for complications that may have been caused.”
TSA bomb techs cleared the bags after examining them and the crew was arrested, ABC News reported. The crew members were later released but could face civil penalties. The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said it is reviewing the case, ABC News reported.
