Tyler Perry buys new van to replace church's stolen van

HENRY COUNTY, Ga - Tyler Perry has stepped in to replace a van that was stolen from a Georgia church.
Members at Lighthouse Community Church in Stockbridge said they showed up for service last Sunday and the van was gone. They said the only thing left was a pile of broken glass from a shattered window.
Church members said the 15-seat van played a vital rol,e not only for the church, but also for the community's children. They said they often used the van to take children to various church events.
After seeing the story on the WSB-TV, church administrator Cindy Smith said Tyler Perry called to tell her that he had bought them a new van.
"Just his generosity, his willingness to help us here -- he didn’t have to do this, but he took the time to call us and to offer this to us and we're completely in awe and overwhelmed and excited and we know that the Lord touched his heart to do this," she said.
Smith said church members will pick the van up from a nearby dealership Friday morning.
