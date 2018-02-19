0 Uber Eats delivery driver flees after customer shot, killed in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA - A 30-year-old man died of injuries after a shooting in Atlanta's Buckhead neighborhood that police believe involved an Uber Eats driver.

Police say Ryan Thornton, 30, ordered food from the app to be delivered to the Concorde Condominium on Pharr Court South late Saturday.

At 11:30 p.m., Thornton walked away from the delivery car with his order.

Police said words may have been exchanged, and that's when shots were fired from the delivery car. The driver took off in a white Volkswagen.

One of the people WSB-TV's Lauren Pozen spoke with lives close to where the incident happened. The person, who didn't want to be identified, said he heard five gunshots go off outside his apartment.

Thorton died at Grady Memorial Hospital.

If you’ve never heard of Uber Eats, it’s a smartphone app that many people use to order take-out. Uber told WSB-TV that it has a "no weapons" policy for its drivers.

As the search for the driver continues, this shooting has those who use the app a little hesitant to continue to do so.

"Something needs to be done to further the safety of Uber Eats and make us feel safe,” said the man who lives near the scene.

Uber said a statement that it is shocked and saddened by the news and is working with the Atlanta Police Department.

I am trying to learn more about the victim in the @UberEats incident, 30 year old Ryan Thornton from Atlanta. @Atlanta_Police are still looking for the driver. They tell me the driver drives a white Volkswagen. — Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) February 18, 2018

