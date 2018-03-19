0 Unabomber: TV shows, movies and books about Ted Kaczynski

More than 20 years after FBI agents arrested Theodore J. Kaczynski at his Lincoln, Montana, cabin, the man known as the “Unabomber” continues to fascinate true crime fans.

Kaczynski, known as the Unabomber, was blamed for three deaths and 23 injuries when he mailed 16 bombs to universities and airlines over the course of 17 years from 1978-1995.

In June 1995, he sent his manifesto to The New York Times and The Washington Post, saying he would stop the bombings if it was published. The Washington Post published the 35,000-word manifesto on Sept. 22, 1995.

Here are a few iterations of coverage of the Unabomber.

“Unabomber: The True Story”

In 1996 “Unabomber: The True Story” aired on USA Network. The TV film starred Tobin Bell as Kaczynski.

The movie is not available for streaming and can only be watched on DVD or Amazon Video.

“Every Last Tie: The Story of the Unabomber and His Family”

In 2016, David Kaczynski, the younger brother of Ted Kaczynski, published a memoir in which he recounted growing up with the person who became the Unabomber and ultimately turning him in. In the book, David Kaczynski says that his wife, Linda Patrik, was the one who first became suspicious that her brother-in-law was the Unabomber.

Of the book, David Kacynzki told The Guardian, “It doesn’t have any kind of thesis or analysis of how my brother transformed. It’s more of a meditation on the mystery of how that can happen.”

“Every Last Tie” can be purchased on Amazon.

“Manhunt: Unabomber”

Discovery released the limited series “Manhunt: Unabomber” in 2017.

The eight-part series attempts to explain why Ted Kaczynski, a mathematician, began a letter bomb campaign. The Unabomber is played by Paul Bettany. Mark Duplass plays David Kaczynski.

“This is a guy who mails bombs to people he’s never met,” series co-writer and executive producers Andrew Sodroski said of the series. “At the same time he’s a victim too. He was a little boy with a bright future ahead of him, and then something happened.”

The series can be watched on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and on Blu-ray and DVD.

