Veteran Atlanta TV anchor Amanda Davis dies following massive stroke

ATLANTA - Veteran Atlanta news anchor Amanda Davis has died, according to WGCL. She was 62.
Davis suffered a massive stroke Tuesday night while waiting to board a flight at the Atlanta airport, the station reported.
“Her family is asking for privacy at this difficult time,” WGCL said. “Amanda’s friends and colleagues at CBS 46 are praying for her family.”
The Emmy-award winning journalist joined WGCL as a morning anchor in January after spending 26 years at WAGA. Davis retired from WAGA in 2012 following a DUI-related arrest. In 2016, Davis opened up about her battle with alcoholism in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Davis was planning to fly to Texas for her step-father’s funeral when she suffered a stroke, according to WGCL. On Sunday, she posted a message on her Facebook page about celebrating Christmas after losing a loved one.
“Stay strong, keep praising the Lord,” Davis wrote.
Former colleagues and members of the Atlanta media community expressed condolences on social media, including WAGA anchor Russ Spencer, who worked alongside Davis for over 15 years.
