Video: Fire erupts after family dog bumps into stove's ignition button

SOUTHWICK, Mass. - A family is lucky their house and dogs are safe after a fire broke out when no one was home.
The Southwick Fire Department posted a video on its Facebook page about the incident.
The video shows one of the family's dogs make a few attempts at grabbing some old pancakes left on the stove.
The dog finally knocks down the plate -- but in the process, also hits the ignition button on the gas stove.
That's when it turns scary.
The video shows flames erupt on the stove -- and eventually the house begins to fill with smoke.
The fire department said the homeowner was connected to a monitored alarm system that called first responders, who were able to put the flames out.
The fire department is using this video as encouragement for people with young children or pets to consider safety covers to place over stove controls.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}