  • Video showing large swarm of birds in Texas goes viral

    By: Amanda O'Donnell, Austin American-Statesman

    No, that’s not the H-E-B parking lot

    A video showing a massive flock of birds circling a highway in Mesquite is making the rounds online, but, as many Austinites can attest, the somewhat frightening sight is nothing new.

    The intersection featured in the video is said to draw thousands of birds every year, British newspaper The Daily Mail reports

    The publication compared the scene to one out of Alfred Hitchcock’s 1963 movie “The Birds,” in which the birds begin attacking humans. 

    You can watch the scene below, or visit your local H-E-B for a live reenactment today. 

