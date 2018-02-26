VIDEO: Woman, 3 children rescued from fast-moving apartment fire

HOUSTON - A family being rescued from massive apartment fire was caught on video.
KTRK reported that a mother and her three children escaped the fire at North Bend Apartments in Houston after 2 a.m. Monday.
KHOU reported that video of the rescue shows the mother lifting her children one by one over her balcony and handing them to firefighters.
Harris County Fire Marshal Office spokeswoman Rachel Moreno told The Houston Chronicle that one building was destroyed when flames went through the roof, causing it to collapse. Sixteen units were destroyed, 15 of which were occupied when the fire occurred.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze before it could get to other buildings.
No injuries were reported. KHOU reported that the cause of the fire is being investigated by the Harris County Fire Marshal and Red Cross is assisting families.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}