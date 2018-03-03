Virginia boy sleeping on top bunk killed when tree crashes into home

CHESTER, Va. - A 6-year-old Virginia boy was killed Friday when a tree crashed into his family’s mobile home and onto the child as he slept, WTVR reported.
Anthony Hamilton was sleeping on the top bunk of a bed he shared with siblings in Chester, VIrginia. High winds in the area caused a tree to fall on the home around 2 a.m. Friday, WTVR reported.
His siblings escaped unharmed, WTVR reported.
Hamilton was taken to VCU Medical Center where he died surrounded by family members, WTVR reported.
Firefighters had to stabilize the large tree with wood blocks before cutting the legs off the boy's bed to free him, a Chesterfield Fire spokesman told WTVR.
The tree also partially damaged a neighbor’s home, but nobody else was injured.
"If it fell in the middle of the trailer, I don’t know if I would be standing here right now," neighbor Jeffrey Bustillo told WTVR.
