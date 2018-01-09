Vodka bottle worth $1.3 million found drained but intact at construction site

0

A vodka bottle worth $1.3 million -- stolen from a bar in Copenhagen last week -- has been recovered, dented and empty of alcohol but otherwise intact, according to multiple reports.

>> Read more trending news

Police announced on Twitter that the bottle, stolen from Cafe 33 in Copenhagen on Jan. 2, was found at a construction site north of the city just days after it was stolen.

"I don't know what happened with the vodka, but the bottle was empty," Copenhagen police spokesman Riad Tooba told AFP.

Den dyre vodka-flaske der blev stjålet på Vesterbro natten til tirsdag er fundet. Den blev fundet af en borger på en byggeplads i Charlottenlund #politidk — Københavns Politi (@KobenhavnPoliti) January 5, 2018

Created by Latvian car manufacturer Dartz Motorz, the Dartz and Russo-Baltique vodka bottle is made of more than 6 pounds each of gold and silver, according to The New York Times. Its cap is diamond-encrusted and shaped to look like a vintage car front. The bottle is also fitted with a leather strap from Dartz’s first Monte Carlo rally car, made in 1912, according to the Times.

The bottle was on loan to Brian Ingberg, owner of Cafe 33, when it was snatched from a locked area by an intruder who was seen in surveillance video. The man can be seen scanning shelves holding some of the 1,200 bottles Ingberg keeps in his collection, according to Denmark’s TV2, before the thief grabs the vodka bottle and runs.

Ingberg posted an image of the bottle on Facebook last week, calling it “the world’s most expensive vodka,” and asking for help identifying the thief.

Police said it was recovered at a construction site in Charlottenlund, a wealthy suburb of Copenhagen.

"I feel fantastic," Ingberg told Denmark's Ekstra Bladet. "The vodka god saved us."

© 2018 Cox Media Group.