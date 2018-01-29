0 VTech recalls 280,000 baby rattles due to choking hazard

Federal officials announced a recall Thursday of thousands of baby rattles sold nationwide due to a choking hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that VTech is recalling its Shake and Sing Elephant Rattles after receiving reports that the ears on the rattle can break, posing a choking hazard.

No injuries have been reported, although VTech company officials said they have received at least five reports of broken rattles.

The rattles, model No. 80-184800, are about 7 inches long, with a purple elephant body, ears in yellow and blue and a black and white teething ring. The number 1848 is printed on the back of affected rattles, next to the battery door. When switched on, the rattles sing, according to VTech officials.

The company is offering refunds for the rattles, which were sold between November 2015 and November 2017 for about $8. The rattles were also sold online on Amazon.com and zulilly.com and at stores including Walmart and Kmart.

Customers who bought the rattles can contact VTech for a refund.

In a separate notice, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that VTech was also recalling its Lights & Lullabies travel mobiles because the clamp used to hold the mobiles to cribs can break, posing an injury hazard.

