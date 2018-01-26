  • Waffle House customer says, 'I'll go to jail over barbecue sauce' -- and does

    By: Steve Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Things got hot at a Waffle House in Middle Georgia this week over a customer’s request for barbecue sauce.

    Early Tuesday, a man sat down for some food at the restaurant on Riverside Drive near Interstate 75 in Macon, according to the Macon Telegraph.

    Willie Edward Drake, 43, of Columbus, asked for some barbecue sauce, according to a Bibb County sheriff’s report. Drake was told the restaurant had none, and then things got spicy, according to the sheriff’s report.

    The man “then began screaming obscenities and insulting” the workers, then he reportedly added, “I’ll go to (expletive) jail over some barbecue sauce!”

    And soon, he did.

    When deputies arrived, Drake was allegedly “uncooperative and disorderly.”

    He was jailed on a disorderly conduct charge, the newspaper reported.

