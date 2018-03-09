Waffle House employee in Texas helps elderly man cut up his food

LA MARQUE, Texas - A simple gesture of kindness by a Waffle House employee in Texas has gone viral.
Evoni Williams, 18, was working behind the counter at the Houston area restaurant on Saturday when she noticed an elderly man, who had an oxygen tank, was struggling to cut his food, Chron.com reported.
Williams, “without hesitation,” took the man’s plate and began cutting his food, Chron.com reported. Sitting nearby, patron Laura Wolf snapped a photograph and posted it to Facebook.
“He said his hands didn’t work too good,” Wolf wrote on her post.
“This may seem small but to him, I'm sure it was huge,” Wolf wrote. “I'm thankful to have seen this act of kindness and caring at the start of my day while everything in this world seems so negative," she wrote.
The photograph has been liked more than 52,000 times and shared more than 42,000 times.
Williams, who started working at the Waffle House after graduating from high school in May 2017, said she never expected her actions to receive so much attention.
"I didn't know the photo was taken until a couple hours later.” Williams told Chron.com on Wednesday. “When I saw it, it's just something I would do for anybody.”
