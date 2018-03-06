Walmart to expand new meal kit service

BENTONVILLE, Ark. - Last fall, Walmart started offering meal kits from third-party brands. Now it’s ready to take the trend into its own hands.
The major retailer announced Monday that it will be selling its own affordable preportioned meal kits with recipes developed by its Culinary and Innovation Center.
The meal kits, which will be available in more than 2,000 of its stores over the course of this year, work the same way as the pricier Blue Apron, HelloFresh and other meal subscription services.
Walmart’s kits, which include meals such as steak dijon, basil garlic chicken, sweet chili chicken stir fry and pork Florentine, are designed to serve two and only cost $8-$15, according to the company.
Also up for grabs at Walmart stores: An assorted selection of meals, including chicken Alfredo, curry chicken and other entrees, ready to be heated up and on the table in less than 15 minutes.
“Customers are busier than ever and we know getting a delicious dinner on the table can be a chore. We’re here to help,” Tyler Lehr, senior vice president and general merchandise manager of Walmart’s deli services, said in the news release. “These delicious meals give the best or worst of cooks a fresh, easy option for dinner tonight, or later this week.”
According to the release, Walmart.com also offers an assortment of meal delivery kits and other specialty food items, such as snack boxes and farm-fresh crates.
