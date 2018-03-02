Warriors Stephen Curry tees off on hotel room

Stephen Curry may love golf, but one hotel is going to be teed off.
The Golden State Warriors’ All-Star posted a photo on Instagram of his hotel during a recent road trip. Shattered glass was scattered across a table and on the floor, apparently courtesy of Curry’s golf swing, ESPN reported.
“When you feel like you’re on the @pgatour so you gotta get some swings going in the hotel room,” Curry wrote, finishing the post with the hashtag #idiot.
Curry competed in a Web.com Tour event last year on a sponsor’s invitation, shooting back-to-back rounds of 74 at the Ellie Mae Classic, ESPN reported.
The Warriors were off Thursday and play in Atlanta on Friday night. It was not immediately clear what hotel was damaged, ESPN reported. The Warriors are in the middle of a three-game road trip.
It’s a good bet, however, that Curry will be receiving a bill from a hotel soon.
