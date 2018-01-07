Watch: Bill Cowher breaks table in two to honor Bills Mafia

Nobody has ever questioned the toughness of former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher, but the former NFL linebacker went old school pro wrestling Sunday.
On Sunday’s “The NFL Today” pregame show before Sunday’s wild-card game between the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars, Cowher was favoring the craziness of the fan-based Bills Mafia as he crashed through a long table while yelling “Buff-a-lo,” splitting the furniture in two with a two-handed spike.
Bill Cowher just joined #BillsMafia! 😂 pic.twitter.com/HHlAHKUML2— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 7, 2018
Mind you, Cowher has a way to go before he can stack up with some of the WWE’s finest table smashers. But it’s a start.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}