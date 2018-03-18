  • WATCH: Bill Hader's Stefon returns to 'SNL,' and fans just can't get enough

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    NEW YORK - He's baaack!

    "Saturday Night Live" alum Bill Hader returned to the comedy show as host this week – and, much to fans' delight, revived his beloved character, New York City correspondent Stefon.

    Hader brought his character-breaking comedy to "Weekend Update," recommending some unusual St. Patrick's Day hot spots.

    "New York's hottest club is Gooosh," Hader's Stefon said. "Inspired by true events, this former CVS, which became a Chase Bank then became a CVS again, has a troubling yet familiar feel, like when Larry King would play himself in a movie."

    Another suggestion? "If you're Irish, or just white and violent, I have the St. Paddy's place for you. New York's hottest Irish club is 'Off to Church, Mother,'" he said, adding, "This place has everything: Peeps, TED Talks, Roman J. Israel, Esq., and be sure to hit the dance floor and do a jig with Ireland' s hottest Farrah-cauns — leprechauns that look like Farrah Fawcett."

    John Mulaney, Stefon's co-creator, also joined Hader as Stefon's lawyer, Shy.

    During the segment, fans flocked to Twitter to sing Stefon's praises. Scroll down to see what they were saying.

     

