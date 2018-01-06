WATCH: 'Chopping cilantro' video goes viral

FULLERTON, Calif. - Many people are starting 2018 by watching a man chop cilantro.
It's one of the first offbeat videos to go viral in the new year.
Rebecca Castañeda first posted the video on Snapchat. The video was taken at El Camino Real Mexican Food, her family’s California restaurant. She received such positive feedback that she decided to post it on Twitter as well. Castañeda said users find the video "satisfying."
Whatever the reason, the video of Rogelio expertly chopping a massive amount of cilantro is a viral sensation, with over 4 million views so far.
So many people messaged me on Snapchat on how satisfying this video was. Twitter, I’m gifting you the video of Rogelio chopping cilantro. pic.twitter.com/tvY5m5ffU7— Rebecca Castañeda (@atomic_era) January 4, 2018
