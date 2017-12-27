Watch Diddy surprise his kids with puppy for Christmas

MIAMI - Music producer, rapper and mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs made Christmas merry and bright when he surprised his kids with a puppy.
“Daddy is magic!” he exclaims in the video clip that captured the moment. Overcome with joy,Diddy’s 11-year-old daughter Chance screamed and cried with happiness, Essence reported. Twin daughters Jesse James and D’Lila Star also beamed with smiles as they pet the new puppy.
Diddy also celebrated the holiday with sons Justin Dior, 23, Christian Casey, 19, and Quincy, 26.
Diddy has been making headlines lately with his stated goal of becoming the Carolina Panthers’ new owner.
After the Panthers’ current owner, Jerry Richardson, announced plans to sell, Diddy responded with a succinct tweet: “I would like to buy the Panthers. Spread the word. Retweet!”
Richardson announced the impending move in a statement that did not mention recently reported allegations that accuse him of making sexually suggestive comments and a racial slur.
Diddy didn’t mention the allegations either, but said he wanted to make history as an African-American NFL owner.
