WATCH: Jaguars' Leonard Fournette comforted by Patriots' Ricky Jean Francois after loss

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Leonard Fournette, the rookie Jacksonville Jaguars running back, was overcome with emotion after his team lost to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game.
Fournette, who had 76 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries Sunday, appeared to be distraught after the game. On Twitter, reporters began to document the running back breaking down, but then a heartwarming moment emerged.
>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news
Patriots player comforts an emotional Leonard Fournette after heartbreaking Jaguars loss https://t.co/Dey6sVu9lu pic.twitter.com/WsiDawwBBj— For The Win (@ForTheWin) January 22, 2018
Cameras captured New England Patriots' defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois going out of his way to hold up the upset running back and offer some words of presumed encouragement.
Pats' Rickey Jean-Francios comforting an emotional Leonard Fournette pic.twitter.com/1LKE8nku2r— gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 21, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}