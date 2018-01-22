  • WATCH: Jaguars' Leonard Fournette comforted by Patriots' Ricky Jean Francois after loss

    By: Joseph Nardone, FanBuzz.com

    Updated:

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Leonard Fournette, the rookie Jacksonville Jaguars running back, was overcome with emotion after his team lost to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game.

    Fournette, who had 76 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries Sunday, appeared to be distraught after the game. On Twitter, reporters began to document the running back breaking down, but then a heartwarming moment emerged.

    Cameras captured New England Patriots' defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois going out of his way to hold up the upset running back and offer some words of presumed encouragement.

