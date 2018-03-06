WATCH: Man tries to kick down door of Washington home

KENT, Wash. - Residents of a Seattle suburb say they're being terrorized.
Surveillance video shows someone trying to kick down the door of their home in Kent on Friday, KIRO 7 reported.
A week earlier, one of the roommates was assaulted and robbed at gunpoint when woman knocked on their door claiming her car had broken down and she needed to use a cellphone.
Two men then pushed their way into the home, pepper-sprayed Jose Cervantes and held him at gunpoint while burglarizing the home, KIRO 7 reported.
Cervantes ended up getting away from the men by escaping out a window and then making his way to his neighbor's house.
He installed an alarm and cameras after the first attack, which is how he captured the man attempting to kick down his door.
Kent police say they're still looking into possible leads.
