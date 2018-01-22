WATCH: Referees' controversial call kept Patriots close in AFC title game

Myles Jack and the Jacksonville Jaguars aren’t going to be happy. However, the conspiracy theorists who believe that the National Football League is around to get the New England Patriots to the Super Bowl will be thrilled.
Jack forced New England running back Dion Lewis to fumble the football on Sunday, leading to the linebacker scooping up the ball with nothing but green grass in his way from scoring a huge touchdown. But a referee whistled the play dead, preventing any such aftermath from taking place.
Here is the video of the play (draw your own conclusion):
That fumble came on a New England trick play.
Here is the full trick play in all its glory:
The Jaguars would go on to punt after the turnover, the Patriots would drive down and score a touchdown and New England never wavered, overcoming a late deficit to win the AFC championship 24-20.
