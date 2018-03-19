  • WATCH: Roadrunner, snake battle in the desert

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    If you grew up believing a roadrunner was a lovable character that dominated Saturday morning cartoons, think again.

    A video documents a fierce battle between a roadrunner and a snake at Agua Caliente County Park in southern California.

    Spoiler alert: the roadrunner wins with a forceful and clever strategy.

    Meep! Meep! Indeed.

